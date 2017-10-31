analysis

On Tuesday, Henri van Breda took the stand to testify in the trial in which he is accused of having axe-murdered his mother, father and brother in their home on a Stellenbosch estate in January 2015. After Judge Siraj Desai rejected a plea from Van Breda's legal team for the accused's testimony not to be broadcast by media, it did not take long for Van Breda to morph from a relatively composed young man on the stand to an individual who seemed visibly uncomfortable recounting his recollections of the night his family died - and the maniacally laughing intruder he says killed them all. By REBECCA DAVIS.

On Tuesday in Henri van Breda's murder trial, Judge Siraj Desai reminded the court at the beginning of proceedings in the Western Cape High Court that it was the 54th day of the trial. The state has closed its case against Van Breda, and the defence team is on to its last witness: Henri van Breda himself.

Van Breda's legal team had asked Judge Desai to suspend live broadcast of the trial while Van Breda gave his testimony, arguing that the accused suffered from a speech impediment which could have a "negative impact"...