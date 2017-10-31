31 October 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Henri Van Breda Sweats On the Stand in His Triple Murder Trial

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

On Tuesday, Henri van Breda took the stand to testify in the trial in which he is accused of having axe-murdered his mother, father and brother in their home on a Stellenbosch estate in January 2015. After Judge Siraj Desai rejected a plea from Van Breda's legal team for the accused's testimony not to be broadcast by media, it did not take long for Van Breda to morph from a relatively composed young man on the stand to an individual who seemed visibly uncomfortable recounting his recollections of the night his family died - and the maniacally laughing intruder he says killed them all. By REBECCA DAVIS.

On Tuesday in Henri van Breda's murder trial, Judge Siraj Desai reminded the court at the beginning of proceedings in the Western Cape High Court that it was the 54th day of the trial. The state has closed its case against Van Breda, and the defence team is on to its last witness: Henri van Breda himself.

Van Breda's legal team had asked Judge Desai to suspend live broadcast of the trial while Van Breda gave his testimony, arguing that the accused suffered from a speech impediment which could have a "negative impact"...

South Africa

Is Zuma's Nuclear Gamble Still in Play?

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba's Medium Term Budget Policy Statement last week had one simple message: we are drowning… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.