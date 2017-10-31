Kenya: Opposition to Form 'People's Assembly'

Kenya's opposition National Super Alliance (Nasa) has dismissed the October 26 repeat presidential election.

The coalition's leader Raila Odinga, speaking for the first time since President Uhuru Kenyatta was declared winner, termed the election as fraud and vowed not to recognise him and his government.

He said that Nasa would instead push for the formation of the People's Assembly to run Kenya until a legitimate government is formed.

"Today we establish People's Assembly to restore democracy in the country," Mr Odinga said in Nairobi.

"The People's Assembly will have the youth, religious leaders, economic interest groups and the civil society."

Nasa, he said, would present petitions for the establishment of the new outfit to govern Kenya to county assemblies for discussion and adoption.

"The assembly's timetable to be released soon," he said.

National Resistance Movement

In the meantime, Mr Odinga said, Nasa's resistance wing (NRM) would embark on vigorous pro-democracy campaign through economic boycotts and picketing.

Mr Odinga cast aspersions on the preparation and conduct of the repeat presidential election, saying it fell short of the standards set by poll laws, the Constitution and the Supreme Court.

Mr Kenyatta was declared the winner by the electoral commission IEBC with over 98 per cent of the votes cast in an election boycotted by Nasa.

But Mr Odinga said IEBC failed to conduct the repeat vote as directed by the apex court and instead the ruling Jubilee government, through county police commanders and its politicians, ran the show.

He claimed numbers were inflated in several Jubilee strongholds to give Mr Kenyatta the win and create an impression that Kenyans took part in the exercise.

-Reported by Samuel Owino.