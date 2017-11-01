Nigeria: Fear Grips Benue Residents Over Suspected Monkey Pox

Makurdi — Fear has gripped residents of Benue State following a suspected case of monkey pox discovered on Tuesday in Gboko West area of the state.

The State Director of Public Health, Dr. Terna Kur, told our correspondent that the ministry of Health has already dispatched its personnel in search of the patient reportedly affected.

Kur admitted that he got the report of the suspected case and acted immediately by sending health professionals to trace the victim, adding that by Wednesday evening, the ministry would be able to confirm whether the suspicion was true.

"We just got the report and have sent our personnel to trace the patient," he said.

Meanwhile, residents have expressed fear over the suspicion of monkey pox hitting the state as most of them have also taken to the social media to share their thoughts and even posting images of the alleged female victim.

Our correspondent reports that since the outbreak of the disease, this is the first time Benue would be raising suspicion of monkey pox infection in the state.