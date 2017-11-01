Nigeria: Buhari's Dinner With National Assembly Leaders Finally Holds

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently having dinner with the principal officers of the National Assembly.

The dinner is taking place at the new Banquet Hall of the State House Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The team from the National Assembly arrived the Hall at 8:10 p.m.

The dinner was to hold last week, but the lawmakers turned back from after they were asked to step out of their bus for security screening.

The president of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, later returned to the villa and had a private dinner with the president.

Mr. Saraki, who spoke briefly with reporters, said the dinner was moved to Tuesday.