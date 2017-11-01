31 October 2017

All Progressives Congress (Lagos)

Nigeria: Minister Hails Afriff for Lifting Movie Industry

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed delivering a keynote address at the African International Film Festival in Lagos on Sunday night.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has hailed the African International Film Festival (AFRIFF) for providing the platform for film-makers in Africa and the rest of the world to exhibit excellent movies and also engage in creative conversations that will improve the profession.

"The object of our gathering tonight, the platform on which we celebrate African and International film-makers, is one of the great stories of Nollywood, for AFRIFF - the festival with a vision to inspire and indeed create an ecosystem for the global movie community - was birthed because there is Nollywood,"

The Minister made the commendation on Sunday night in Lagos at the opening of the 7th edition of AFRIFF

"Standing here and gazing at this great gathering, I can feel the confluence of passion and creativity and the promises and possibilities that the future holds for the global movie industry," he said.

Alhaji Mohammed, who commended Nollywood for inspiring the movie industry in Africa, said the Federal Government of Nigeria is constantly engaging the stakeholders towards growing the industry.

"The object of our gathering tonight, the platform on which we celebrate African and International film-makers, is one of the great stories of Nollywood, for AFRIFF - the festival with a vision to inspire and indeed create an ecosystem for the global movie community - was birthed because there is Nollywood," he said.

The Minister disclosed that the government is pushing for a single-digit interest on loans for infrastructural developments for the Industry, and supporting the building of 100 community cinemas to be evenly spread across the country and also supporting

"We are also close to having a world-class pre- and post-production facility using the current NTA infrastructure with a few additions," he said.

Alhaji Mohammed said with the advent of the Digital Switch-Over in television broadcasting, the Federal Government is ensuring that the set-top boxes are enabled to allow the 24 million TV households in Nigeria to buy movies with and without the need of data.

The Minister, who thanked AFRIFF for training 1,500 African aspiring film-makers at home and abroad in its untiring effort to develop the industry, stressed the need to have an industry that can deliver a profitable return on investment for all the players.

AFRIFF is the annual gathering of local and international filmmakers and professionals, celebrities, actors, directors, film critics, and other stakeholders.

Segun Adeyemi

SA To Hon Minister of Information and Culture

Nigeria

Buhari Announces Plan to Appoint New Ministers

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday announced that he plans to expand the Federal Executive Council, an indication… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 All Progressives Congress. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.