Nigeria: Tweetroll - It's Easier to Manage Failure Than Success - Buhari

President Mohammadu Buhari on Tuesday has said it is easier to manage failure than to manage success.

His disclosed this via tweets from today's National Executive Committee meeting of the All Progressives Congress.

He said the Change that the APC represents, is here to stay as APC will stay united as a Party to continue to work for the good of Nigeria.

Today I attended a Meeting of the National Executive Committee of our party, the All Progressives Congress.

- Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) October 31, 2017

I am aware that it is sometimes easier to manage failure than to manage success-especially the kind of big success the APC achieved in 2015.

I must therefore thank all stakeholders, as well as a number of non-APC members who have consistently risen above petty partisan interests.

The APC is proud of our achievements in the last 2 years: the fight against Boko Haram, Agric Revolution, Improved Power, Peace in the Delta

We've seen regular supply of petroleum products, a successful Presidential Fertilizer Initiative; & TSA Implementation. This change is real.

Internationally, Nigeria's prestige and credit-worthiness have gone up. We have regained our respect on the International stage.

Today,the World Bank released its latest Business Rankings report. We moved up 24 places,& are one of the world's 10 most improved countries

Nevertheless, we will not rest on these achievements. There are still quite a number of challenges before us, and we are well aware of these

I know that our supporters are also very eager for these Board appointments to be announced. By God's grace they will be announced soon.

We will expand the Federal Executive Council to bring in more people and fresh ideas, for the ultimate benefit of the people of Nigeria.

Our Change, the Change that the APC represents, is here to stay. We will stay united as a Party & continue to work for the good of Nigeria.

