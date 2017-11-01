Kenya: Has Alai Been Dumped After Love Affair With Jubilee?

Is blogger Robert Alai warming up back to opposition? That is the big question after his recent online presence appeared to be throwing shade at the Jubilee government, which he had publicly backed only a few months ago.

Mr Alai's social media posts increasingly seem to be siding with Nasa position, including this one where he called out Cambridge Analytica (CA).

For Kenyans to honestly engage and self-evaluate, Cambridge Analytica should really be ejected from the country as soon as possible

- Robert ALAI (@RobertAlai) October 30, 2017

When Kenyans remain fighting and slaughtering each other, Cambridge Analytica executives will be on holiday enjoying the loot.

-- Robert ALAI (@RobertAlai) October 30, 2017

CA has owned up to working for President Uhuru Kenyatta during the 2013 election.

Whether you support Jubilee or NASA (NRM). please know that Cambridge Analytica is doing more harm than good to this nation.

-- Robert ALAI (@RobertAlai) October 30, 2017

Besides retweeting many with anti-Jubilee posts, he joined those questioning Mr Kenyatta's numbers.

Uhuru's votes will get to over 9.5m. LOL... .

- Robert ALAI (@RobertAlai) October 27, 2017

The blogger has punctuated his analysis-cum-exposes with generic posts that have kept his followers guessing.

Explosive... ... ... .

- Robert ALAI (@RobertAlai) October 30, 2017

Deep... . this is Deep!!!

- Robert ALAI (@RobertAlai) October 31, 2017

For starters, an unapologetic Alai had declared in May this year that he would vote for President Kenyatta in the August 8 general elections.

Alai also met and shook hands with President Kenyatta at least once during one of the several State House summits held last year.

And just to prove that he had crossed the Rubicon, the one-time Raila Odinga diehard had this one last parting shot to Nasa supporters.

"NASA desperados please know that attacking, concocting or imagining all kinds of desperate stories on me won't win you votes. You need to campaign, knock doors, convince more people to vote for your methuselah. I will never be broken by your untruths. Only Raila will get more billions in your blind idiocy. You are pawns. Pathetic pawns who don't know that your poverty and buffoonery is Raila's wealth," he wrote on April 30, 2017.

"I will vote for President Uhuru whether you kithni (like it) or ndekni (not). Kama inauma, BURST!!!!!"

And on June 30, this year, he blamed Mr Odinga for existence of fake names in the voter register.

"Many fake names in the register. That's why I hate Raila. Why did our young men die if this was not sorted? We can't sacrifice young people for no reason. Who has ID number 66 and 11?" he charged.

