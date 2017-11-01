Uganda: MPs in Bitter Exchange As Hearing On Age Limit Begins

Photo: Daily Monitor

Raphael Magyezi, left, with one of his seconders Moses Balyeku storms out of the first hearing on the age limit bill.

Parliament — Drama ensued during the proceedings of the Parliamentary committee on Legal and Parliamentary Affairs as Kiira Municipality MP, Mr Ibrahim Ssemujju was involved in a bitter exchange with Kyaka South MP Jackson Kafuuzi.

The exchange occurred during the first committee meeting to process the amendment Bill on presidential age limit.

The exchange came as Mr Ssemujju attempted to raise a procedural matter on who should come to the committee as a witness along with Igara West MP Raphael Magyezi, the initiator of the Bill.

"I don't care whom Magyezi comes with, whether it's his wife or child, I do not care, " Mr Ssemujju said.

Mr Ssemujju's submission did not go well with Mr Kafuuzi who fired back.

"Mr Chair, can Ssemujju withdrawal his statement. I am not Magyezi's wife," Mr Rwakafuuzi said. "I am neither his child, I am a member of this committee and I deserve to be respected, is this how Ssemujju is going to treat suspects?"

Mr Kafuuzi was appearing alongside Mr Magyezi to defend the Bill, which seeks to amend Article 102(b) to lift the presidential age limit.

The committee is chaired by West Budama North MP, Mr Jacob Oboth.

Mr Ssemujju also raised concern over the chairman's impartiality, saying he has attended several secret meetings with President Museveni, "the sole beneficiary" of the Bill.

Mr Ssemujju said Mr Oboth, an independent MP has also attended caucus meetings of the ruling party to lay strategy of having the bill passed.

However, Mr Oboth dismissed allegations as baseless and asked the committee to stay calm, swearing that he is impartial and incorruptible.

"I have not been at State House and that allegation is against my reputation," Mr Oboth said.

Mr Oboth said he would raise the matter with the Speaker of Parliament for Mr Ssemujju to adduce evidence on his allegations.

"I am not a corrupt man and I will never be. My history speaks, I am sure the allegations are meant to derail the Chair, "he said.

Mr Oboth said that what will inform the final report on the Bill is substantive argument presented and not political sentiments.

Meanwhile, lawmakers have also raised security concerns claiming that the Conference Hall where the committee had convened was used by the Special Forces Command to allegedly torture members during the September raid on the House.

The committee shifted to the South Committee Room where more procedural issues were raised forcing Mr Oboth to adjourn hearings to 2pm.