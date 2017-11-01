Uganda: Age Limit - Minister Kyambadde Flees Consultative Meeting

Photo: Daily Monitor

Raphael Magyezi, left, with one of his seconders Moses Balyeku storms out of the first hearing on the age limit bill.

Mpigi — Trade Minister Amelia Kyambadde's public consultative meeting to get views of her voters in Mawokota North on the controversial lifting of the age limit from the Constitution aborted on Monday evening after residents turned rowdy.

Ms Kyambadde had convened the meeting at Mpigi Police Playground.

Trouble began when Ms Kyambadde asked the pro and anti-age limit residents to line up and be counted.

The minister, however, did not join any line.

After the exercise, it was evident that those against the lifting of the age limit had outnumbered those who support the idea.

The outcome of the exercise was not declared which annoyed the majority sparking chaos.

Attempts by Ms to calm down the dissatisfied residents fell on deaf ears as they kept on booing and heckling her.

"Listen to me... I've heard from you and I conclude that many of you have rejected the bill, but there are also many of you who have another view on the age limit and some haven't spoken out on this issue," Ms Kyambadde said.

Residents accused the minister of trying to manipulate the position of the majority.

"Minister Kyambadde wants to take views that contrary to what we have told her. Why is she speaking on behalf of those who didn't say anything and haven't told her that they support the amendment of Article 102(b) of the Constitution? Mr Andrew Mugonza, a resident asked. "Let her not dare twist our position to suit her goal."

Ms Kyambadde unceremoniously ended the meeting and was led to her car and drove away amidst tight security commandeered by Mr Ronald Mugalula, the acting Mpigi District police commander.

Earlier, Ms Kyambadde promised residents that she was ready to take to Parliament their position on the proposed amendment.

"I'm still with you and expect more consultative meetings. I want to assure you that I am concerned about the views of the majority on this crucial age limit issue," she said.

Several councillors who spoke during the meeting rejected the Magyezi Bill saying it is not necessary.

Mr Abu Luyombya, a councillor representing Ward A, Mpigi Town Council said the amendment would not bring a peaceful transition of power.

Mr Hamza Kajubi, also a councillor representing Ward C in Mpigi asked the MP to state her position on the age limit.

"You are not clear on this issue Hon Minister. Don't look at the current president's political life, but think about safeguarding the sanctity of our Constitution and the future generation," he said.

The Bill seeks to amend Article 102(b) of the Constitution by expunging paragraph (b), which will in effect lift the upper age limit for presidential candidates.

If lifted, the Bill will make President Museveni, 73, eligible to stand in 2021.