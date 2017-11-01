Photo: MODVA

Gashumba (white T-shirt) paraded in front of the press. On the desk are several items like stamps and passports that the army said were used to pursue fraudulent activities.

The Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) have arrested Mr Frank Gashumba, a Kampala businessman and social critic.

Mr Gashumba was picked on Monday from a yet to established location.

UPDF spokesperson, Brig Richard Karemire confirmed the arrest adding that Mr Gashumba had been arrested for impersonation.

However, Brig Karemire could not give details of the person he had impersonated because he was away in Bombo.

The arrest of Mr Gashumba comes after President Yoweri Museveni's directive to CMI to carry out parallel investigations into the murder of Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Felix Kaweesi.

Last week, CMI arrested and arraigned nine people including seven police officers and charged them before the General Court Martial for kidnap and espionage.

However, unconfirmed reports say Mr Gashumba had been picked as part of a wider network of individuals who are spying for the government of Rwanda.

Mr Gashumba runs a civil organisation known as Sisimuka Uganda where he sensitizes Ugandans about government excesses and failures.

Mr Gashumba had since been commanding a large following both on social media, open air meetings and on radio and TV stations where he is regularly invited.

Recently, the Uganda Communication Commission banned radio TV stations from hosting him.

It's not yet clear whether Mr Gashumba was arrested in connection with his picture on social media where he was seen wearing an army uniform.

Mr Gashumba has had a fair share of run-ins with the law. In February 2011, he was convicted for conspiracy to defraud DFCU bank.

Eight months later, Mr Gashumba was arrested for trying to defraud EYG Group a Turkish company dealing in fire tenders of $28m (Shs79.9billion) on pretext that they wanted to buy fire trucks on behalf of the government of Uganda.

In April 2008, he was arraigned before Buganda Road Court and charged with obtaining money by false pretence from a one Abdul Ssali.

Mr Gashumba, together with Ishaka Ddungu Muwesi reportedly approached Mr Ssali and promised to secure him a log book for his car which they never did after giving them Shs800,000.