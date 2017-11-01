Uganda: Consult and Debate Age Limit, but Give Credit Where It Is Due

Photo: Daily Monitor

Raphael Magyezi, left, with one of his seconders Moses Balyeku storms out of the first hearing on the age limit bill.

opinion

For quite some time now, Ugandans have been taken up and continue spending time on the age limit debate to the extent of causing mayhem in the August House. It will cost the country colossal amount of money for Parliament to redeem its image. It is quite appalling to find many people wasting time on the age debate issue. Unfortunately, even those who have found a fortune in the productive sectors seem to be joining the debate.

Minister Without Portfolio Abdul Nadduli, has put it clearly that changing the Constitution is not unconstitutional. MP Karooro Okurut also categorically said there are many developed countries that have changed their constitution. She further said the United States of America, for example, does not have age limit in its Constitution. So why waste peoples' productive time now when there appears to be a favourable economic environment in the country? The youth have been assured of a fund to help them engage in productive activities to fight unemployment. True, among people the population, there is a class of politicians who continue to mislead the youth.

Lets learn to appreciate the little one has done! Majority of us know the background and turmoil our country has gone through. It would not be good for the elders or any right thinking people to drag our children into the dirty game of the seventies. It is time for our politicians and Ugandans at large to exercise maturity in politics. There is a saying that, age is just a number. Leave President Museveni alone. Look at the contributions he has made. Remember he has not been working alone, but with a big team. Assess President as an individual and also his team. As a leader, did he provides direction. What about his team, to what extent did they deliver?

What is the image of Uganda nationally, regionally and internationally?

If we have had some challenges due to lack of delivery of services, do we hold the President single-handedly accountable? Many times, we as citizens have abdicated our reciprocal role of monitoring government programmes.

The truth is that Museveni does not work alone, he appoints and engages other people to implement government programmes. However, many of these officials take the law into their own hands and use the President's name for their selfish interests. The current land inquiry is exposing the culprits who are tarnishing the good name of the President and all the well conceived programmes. Moreover, these meant to improve the well being of mankind, not only in Uganda but also regionally and internationally as depicted in his speech delivered at the United Nations in New York titled 'Focusing on people, striving for peace and a decent life for all, on a sustainable basis' (Daily Monitor, September 21).

Museveni's government has launched a number of programmes such as Entandikwa, Naads, Operation Wealth Creation, the Youth Livelihood Fund, etc. People have been appointed to manage these programmes, but to they do not deliver as expected. The politicians and some people have colluded with the officials to deny the citizens their right to benefit from such programmes!

Our focus should be to ensure that the President tasks all government officials to deliver as per the set agenda. Unfortunately, as I have always mentioned, many of us uphold the bad habits of such destructive government officials and consider them as indispensable!

We feel shy to report them to the relevant authorities even we have evidence against them! For Museveni to take action against errant government officials, he needs evidence, lack of which he has no basis to act.

Uganda is scoring highly on the international scene under the leadership of Museveni. So the issue of wasting valuable and productive time of our people to debate amendment of the Constitution to remove Article 192(b) is really uncalled for. To the youth, the NRM government has provided a favourable economic environment for you to partake in increasing the productivity of the country. There is a massive market for products nationally, regionally and internationally. You can get more economic empowerment beyond political aspirations.

Uganda is a blessed country endowed with fertile soil suitable for carrying out agriculture. There is time for everything. Museveni has had his talent exercised and tested. He will bow out when time comes and the scene will be for other to vie for the position of president.

To the politicians, go down to your constituencies, sensitise the youth and the entire electorate to engage in productive activities to take advantage of the East African, African and international market for your products so as to fight poverty.

To the clergy, as you impart spiritual healing, preach to your flock to desist from idle political talk and concentrate on income generating activities to improve their standards of living! Leaders come and go.