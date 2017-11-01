Photo: The Citizen

The leader of opposition party, Alliance for Change and Transparency (ACT-Wazalendo) Zitto Kabwe.

Police in Dar es Salaam yesterday arrested Kigoma Urban Member of Parliament (MP) and ACT-Wazalendo Party Leader, Mr Zitto Kabwe, for allegedly uttering seditious words during the party's campaign rally in Kijichi ward councillorship by-election, last Sunday. He was however released yesterday evening.

This follows a day after the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) called for legal actions against the ACT-Wazalendo leader for what they claimed he was issuing false statistics on National Economic Growth.

According to media reports, the NBS Statistics Manager, Mr Daniel Maswola, pointed out that the MP was quoted saying that the National Economic Growth for the second quarter was at 5.7 per cent instead of the actual 7.8 per cent.

Mr Maswola also revealed that the 5.7 per cent was of the first quarter from January to March this year and not what was claimed by Mr Kabwe.

Speaking with the 'Daily News' over the telephone, Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander, Mr Lazaro Mambosasa, confirmed that the MP was arrested at his residence in the city, yesterday morning. He further said that Mr Kabwe was subsequently taken to Chang'ombe Police Station for interrogation.

"The MP was later transferred to Central Police Station for further interrogation related to seditious words uttered on the material day," said Mr Mambosasa.

According to Section 37 (5) of the Statistics Act of 2017, an agency or person who publishes or communicates official statistical information which may result in the distortion of facts, commits an offence.

The law further states that the person or agency shall be liable on conviction to a fine of not less than 10m/- or imprisonment for a term of not less than three years, or both.

Speaking after his release, Mr Zitto said that he was arrested over allegedly breaching the Statistics Act and Cyber Crime Act.

He added that he was ready to be taken to court so that justice could prevail, calling the party's members and followers to be calm and continue with their daily activities.