Photo: The Citizen

Tundu Lissu in hospital in Nairobi in Kenya where he is receiving treatment from bullet injuries he sustained in a failed assassination attempt on September 7.

Dar es Salaam — Singida East MP Mr Tundu Lissu on Tuesday, October 31, said he was happy to receive the news about the resignation of Singida North counterpart Lazaro Nyalandu from the ruling party, CCM.

And Mr Lissu also appealed to voters to use the impending by-election in 40 Wards around the country on November 26 this year to reject the ruling party's candidates to show dissatisfaction with human rights abuse and bad governance

"I am happy to learn of Mr Nyalandu's resignation from CCM which he has served since the year 2000...I welcome his intention of joining us in Chadema," said Mr Lissu in a recorded audio message today.

He sent the message from his hospital bed in Nairobi-Kenya where he is receiving treatment from bullet injuries he sustained in a failed assassination attempt on September 7, in Dodoma.

It was the second time that the Chadema MP was addressing the public following his recovery from the near death injuries.

Mr Lissu joined the list of public figures who have commended Mr Nyalandu who on Saturday announced the bold decision of quitting CCM over what he termed as a disturbing trend of violation of human rights taking place in the country and lack of separation of powers between the executive, judiciary and Parliament.

Commenting on the forthcoming civic by-election scheduled for November 26, 2017, Mr Lissu urged Tanzanians to vote for Chadema and other candidates under the opposition umbrella known as UKAWA.

"To vote for CCM will be tantamount to endorsing and allowing the continuation of the violation of the rights of the helpless," he said, pleading with the electorate to reject the party's leadership which he blamed for unwarranted arrests, torture and demolitions that have ruined the lives of many hopeless citizens.