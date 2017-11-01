Kenya: Rwanda Cricket Plans Wow Kenyans

Kenya Under-19 cricket team coach Jimmy Kamande on Tuesday expressed his admiration of Rwanda's new cricket stadium plans unveiled by President Paul Kagame last weekend in Kigali.

Kenya's Under-19 batsman, Aman Gandhi, emerged the top scorer with 310 runs as the Cricket Bring Hope Twenty20 tournament ended in Kigali on Sunday to celebrate the stadium's ground-breaking. Gandhi was also voted man-of-the match in plate final.

"There is nothing like it (the proposed Kigali stadium) in the region. It can only be compared with the top cricket grounds in South Africa, It looks like England's Oval Cricket Ground," Kamande said.

The weekend's tournament attracted teams from England with Kenya, Uganda and hosts Rwanda the only East African countries invited. The Kenyan team is preparing for next year's Under-19 World Cup to be held in New Zealand from January 13 to February 3.

"The Twenty20 format of the game helped the boys to know how to accelerate run rate," added Kamande.

"We would like to take the boys to the High Performance Centre in Pretoria, South Africa, and tour Namibia during school holiday in December."

The team returned home from Kigali on Monday evening and will resume training today at the Sikh Union Club.