1 November 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Ban On Meat Raises Prices for Fish in Nebbi

By Patrick Okaba

Following a ban on the sale of meat in Nebbi Municipal Town due to the outbreak of foot and mouth disease, the demand for silver fish and beans has gone up.

The ban has given fishmongers opportunity to exploit the customers by hiking the price of their commodities.

Ms Irene Ongom, a vendor who deals in silver fish, said can now sell at least two or three basins of silver fish daily since the outbreak was announced last week.

Before the meat sale ban came into effect, a plastic cup of silver fish cost Shs800, but now it is sold at Shs1,500, almost double the price. The market price of one piece of small fish before the ban was Shs2,000, but it has skyrocketed to Shs4,000. Big fish such as angara that used to be sold at Shs15,000, now goes for Shs25,000.

"I pray hard that the ban should take at least a month such that we make good profits. Business has been difficult all along for us who sell fish because many like buying meat. This is a blessing for us in disguise," Ms Ongom said.

The ban

According to the senior veterinary inspector north-western region, Dr William Abedkani, officials are restricting animals movement to control the spread of the disease.

He added that the outbreak, which that started in Mbaro West village in Nyaravur Sub-county, has now spread to Atego Sub-county because there were no control measures.

He added that the disease has spread to the nearby districts of Zombo, Pakwach and some parts of Arua District bordering Nebbi District, thus the ban on the sale and movement of animals.

Dr Abedkani said the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Husbandry has sent 3,000 dozes of vaccines for massive vaccination against foot and mouth disease in the district.

The Nebbi municipal health inspector, Mr Herbert Kadhumbula, warned butchers against illegal sale of meat, which is against the laws and warned that anyone found selling illegal meat would be prosecuted.

"We were supplying the entire town with meat but now there is ban on the sale of meat, where will our customers buy from? Even the nearby districts of Zombo and Pakwach are affected. This is a tragedy for us," Mr James Olwormungu, a dealer in meat business, said.

According to Nebbi Butchery Association chairperson, Mr Leonard Jachan, their business and livelihoods have since been affected because they do not have alternative sources of income.

"Most of us have been operating business with money obtained as loans. This now is going make repayment of these loans difficult. Some may end up being pushed out of business or will even have their household items confiscated," he said.

