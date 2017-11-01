Uganda: 9,000 Support Lifting of Age Limit

Photo: Daily Monitor

Raphael Magyezi, left, with one of his seconders Moses Balyeku storms out of the first hearing on the age limit bill.

The Kabale District NRM secretariat has handed over a petition to the party's district chairperson, Mr David Bahati, signed by 9,087 people supporting the lifting of the presidential age limit.

The Kabale District NRM secretary general, Ms Peace Kakira, last Thursday led a team from the party secretariat that handed over the petition to Mr Bahati, who is also the minister of State for Planning.

This was during the belated celebrations to mark 55 years of Uganda's independence at Kizinga playground in Ndorwa East constituency in Kabale District.

They said President Museveni should contest in the 2021 elections.

Mr Bahati hailed the NRM party leaders in Kabale District for "being visionary" and focused on the continuity of their political party.

He appealed to those in the NRM party who are opposed to the lifting of the presidential age limit to back it, saying that NRM might lose power if President Museveni does not stand in the 2021 General Election.

"It's now that Ugandans need the leadership of President Museveni than any other time ever in Uganda because of the demonstrated clean leadership that has delivered political stability, security and democracy," Mr Bahati said.

"Even if the age limit clause is removed from the Constitution, Ugandans still have powers to elect the leaders of their choice after every five years. Let us not joke with the political power that we have to avoid losing it like the Uganda Peoples Congress party that failed to protect their political power," he added.

Mr Bahati added: "Knowing where the NRM government brought us from and knowing what it has done and the bright future, we need to consolidate the NRM government achievements by maintaining our team leader because changing for the sake of it may cost us a lot."

The Kabale Resident District Commissioner, Mr Darius Nandinda, asked MPs from Kabale to liaise with his office before preparing the consultation meetings on the proposed constitutional amendment, warning that those that shall not comply will be embarrassed.