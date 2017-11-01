1 November 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Potter's Hand Launch Soul Nourishing Album

By Hudson Kuteesa

Potter's Hand Worship, a gospel ministry ensemble launched its debut album with spiritually empowering songs at Potter's Hand Church in Kicukiro over the weekend.

The gospel outfit treated Christians and concertgoers to an evening of splendid worship music as they unveiled their debut music album.

The evening to remember was characterised by a fully packed church and several big names in the gospel genre.

Singer Luc Buntu kicked off an evening of vibrant performances with his popular songs such as Mbisobanurente, Ngutambire and Ishimwe among others.

The artiste treated the faithful to a taste of his trademark lingala style that stirred the audience and ensured that many in the congregation got up to dance, setting the pace for the other acts that would later come on stage.

Once he was done, Buntu gave way to the main acts of the concert, Potter's Hand Worship, who stormed the stage at about ten minutes past 6pm.

All clad in black and grey, the choir nearly performed for forty minutes belting out a number of their tunes starting with the fast paced praises, ending in slow soul-touching worship songs.

The group sang their popular songs on the album including Yesu ni we buye, Inshuti ya Yesu, Urakoze, Ishimwe ni ryawe and Yambaye icyubahiro among others before the choir took a breather and left the stage for guest performances.

Other acts that followed include gospel sensation Serge Iyamuremye as well as poetess Daria gave quite memorable performances.

Israel Mbonyi was the surprise artiste of the night. The singer, whose name was not on the concert posters lit up the night with a performance of many of his songs like Kumigezi and Ibyo nibwira to mention a few.

