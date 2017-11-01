31 October 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Wife Plunges Scissors Into Hubby's Neck, Charged With Murder

Tagged:

Related Topics

A Zvishavane woman who last Wednesday fatally stabbed her husband with a pair of scissors in a domestic row on Tuesday appeared before a magistrate charged with murder.

Moreblessing Tarusenga, 25, of High lands Suburb, Zvishavane, allegedly murdered James Mashwaya, 29, after the two had a quarrel over accusations of infidelity.

Tarusenga appeared before magistrate Archie Wochiunga facing murder charges and was remanded in custody to November 6.

Prosecutors told the court that on October 25 at around 11.30pm in Highlands suburb, Zvishavane, Mashwaya arrived home and found his wife asleep.

Tarusenga accused Mashwaya of having many girlfriends and a misunderstanding arose between the couple.

The quarrel led to a fist fight and Tarusenga allegedly grabbed a pair of scissors and stabbed her husband once on the left side of the neck.

After the attack, Mashwaya staggered a few metres away from the house before falling down and dying on the spot.

Mashwaya was found lying in a pool of blood.

Neighbours who saw Mashwaya's body reported the matter to the police leading to Tarusenga's arrest.

Zimbabwe

Mugabe Family Are Shareholders in New Airline - Report

President Robert Mugabe and his family are shareholders in a new airline to be called Zimbabwe Airways, a private… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.