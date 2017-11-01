A Zvishavane woman who last Wednesday fatally stabbed her husband with a pair of scissors in a domestic row on Tuesday appeared before a magistrate charged with murder.

Moreblessing Tarusenga, 25, of High lands Suburb, Zvishavane, allegedly murdered James Mashwaya, 29, after the two had a quarrel over accusations of infidelity.

Tarusenga appeared before magistrate Archie Wochiunga facing murder charges and was remanded in custody to November 6.

Prosecutors told the court that on October 25 at around 11.30pm in Highlands suburb, Zvishavane, Mashwaya arrived home and found his wife asleep.

Tarusenga accused Mashwaya of having many girlfriends and a misunderstanding arose between the couple.

The quarrel led to a fist fight and Tarusenga allegedly grabbed a pair of scissors and stabbed her husband once on the left side of the neck.

After the attack, Mashwaya staggered a few metres away from the house before falling down and dying on the spot.

Mashwaya was found lying in a pool of blood.

Neighbours who saw Mashwaya's body reported the matter to the police leading to Tarusenga's arrest.