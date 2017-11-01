Uganda: Mzee Will Empty the Treasury

opinion

Seven-month-old Esther Margaret Kakasa from Kayunga is so far, I think, the youngest victim of a state crackdown on Ugandans opposed to the removal of the presidential age limit from our Constitution.

This baby was arrested together with her mother Harriet Nakwedde on October 24 when they had gone to Kayunga district police station to visit colleagues arrested for the same offence four days earlier.

It is at Lugazi regional police headquarters that Paul Mwiru and I found the mother and her seven-month-old baby suspect on October 27. They had spent three nights in a uniport at this regional police base after being transferred from Kayunga.

And if you have any doubt about the collapse of the state, please visit Lugazi regional police headquarters. The wooden door shutters to the two-storeyed office block are rotting away with some parts falling off.

To climb to the second floor where the regional CID sits, you have to keep jumping stagnant water on the stairway. I think this water had just been blown inside by wind during a downpour. Policemen and women at this station constructed during the colonial era have fixed polythene in the ventilators to fight off the rainwater.

What used to be a kitchen, a small cubicle, is now the office of the regional CID boss!

Completely in a state of disrepair, one is able to identify it because they removed everything except one hand wash basin. You can also see holes through which pipes used to pass. By the way, this structure with a clay tiled roof (mategula) is still standing.

And it is surrounded by tile-roofed bungalows which I guess are the residences of the dear policemen and women. Of course they are in the same sorry state as the office block. Blame the colonialists for everything else, but they had constructed a strong foundation for our country.

I have written about police stations (residences and offices) before. What has hit Lugazi is what has hit Naguru, Kibuli, Nsambya, Kira, Jinja Road, Wandegeya, etc. They are all in a state of disrepair.

Yet the budget for the police has grown beyond imaginable proportions since the prince of this regime, Gen Kale Kayihura, took it over in 2005. To be exact, the police budget this year is Shs 524 billion. Trouble is that this whole budget is abused, which has become the main feature of this regime.

For example, Shs 95 billion will be used on classified assets, Shs 20.9 billion on classified expenditure, Shs 29 billion on special meals and drinks, Shs 14 billion on training, Shs 16 billion on electricity, Shs 11 billion on water, etc.

As we were in Kayunga, an order came in to drive the Kayunga suspects back to Kayunga. A day earlier, police had driven Dr Besigye back to Rukungiri after a week at Naggalama in Mukono district in a convoy of about five vehicles.

Many of us have been driven around in convoys because the rulers want to demonstrate power. If half of the money collected from Ugandans was spent on their welfare, few would be lining up for visas to go and sweep roads in Dubai, Qatar, Oman and Saudi Arabia where they end up being abused in several ways.

But our taxes are now being used by the regime to rent support. That is how within a flash, the revolutionary leader has found Shs 13 billion to throw at us members of parliament under the guise of consultations.

The official claim is that parliament knows where this money came from. But even a person of average understanding knows that NRM chief whip Ruth Nankabirwa has been the spokesperson of this money.

And in an NRM Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting at State House Entebbe, regime senior leaders also demanded and were given money. In fact, each CEC member will be given a brand new vehicle and a monthly allowance of Shs 10 million.

And the 600 members of the NRM National Executive Council (NEC) will each be given cash to convene district and sub-county conferences for consultations!

And who knows, NRM village chairpersons may also demand and be given money to consult their spouses and in-laws.

That is where we have reached as a country. And you don't have to be intelligent to know why our public debt is now over $10billion (Shs 35 trillion), nearly 40 per cent of our $27 billion GDP.

Money collected from taxes is being used to rent support for our ageing leader who loves calling himself Jjajja! And I fear many may want to take ad- vantage of his advanced age and associated vulnerabilities.

Some of us have returned the Shs 29 million given to each MP for alleged consultations not because we don't have needs. We are simply saying no to this looting.

There are some simple minds that have tried to equate this money to our allowances and motor vehicle grant. I have proposed a solution for the MPs' and other public officials' transport but please don't ask me to work in parliament for free; earning a salary is not plunder.

The author is Kira municipality MP and FDC spokesperson