1 November 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Makuti-Chirundu Road Survey Almost Ready

By Tinashe Makichi

Treasury says the final survey for the rehabilitation of the Makuti-Chirundu Road (Hells Gate) is expected this November. The results of the survey will inform the Japanese government on the allocation of funds for the project in 2018. In 2015 Zimbabwe and Japan revised their Country Assistance Programme. Pursuant to this development, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe invited President Mugabe for a state visit in March 2016.

The two countries signed a number of agreements including the Grant Aid Assistance for Economic-Social Development projects for the procurement of bitumen valued at $5,3 million. In this regard, the grant was utilised to procure 4 744 tonnes of bitumen; 1 164 tonnes of cationic emulsified asphalt and 1 446 tonnes of cutback bitumen. The product was equally distributed to eight provinces excluding Harare and Bulawayo. Finance and Economic Development Permanent Secretary Willard Manungo, at the handover of bitumen to Government by Japan in Chinhoyi on Monday, said the Asian nation has provided valuable support towards infrastructure development in Zimbabwe.

"Indeed our cooperation with Japan has yielded fruits, which Government could not have achieved on its own given its limited fiscal space. The final survey for the rehabilitation of the Makuti-Chirundu road is expected in November. This survey will inform the Japanese government to allocate funds for the project in 2018." Japanese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Toshiyuki Iwado said connectivity in every country is strengthened by good quality roads," said Mr Manungo.

"Today I have noticed another type of connectivity that this grant has built up. We can further strengthen connectivity through the development of quality roads," said Ambassador Iwado.

