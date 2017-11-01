Uganda: Gashumba's Home Searched By CMI

Photo: MODVA

Gashumba (white T-shirt) paraded in front of the press. On the desk are several items like stamps and passports that the army said were used to pursue fraudulent activities.

Flamboyant social critic Frank Gashumba has been detained by the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) on allegations of impersonation.

Army spokesman Brig Richard Karemire told The Observer yesterday that: "The public should be concerned with serious people, not the impersonator Gashumba".

"Who is Gashumba? Yes, Gashumba was arrested and investigations are on," said Karemire.

When Gashumba posted on his Facebook wall on Monday evening that he had been arrested by CMI, not many knew what to make of it given his history. Then on Tuesday, reports came in that his home in Bunga and Sisimuka Uganda offices in Industrial area, Kampala, were searched by military intelligence.

Karemire refused to say why it was CMI, and not police arresting a civilian in a law and order issue. Reports say that Gashumba allegedly impersonated the permanent secretary of ministry of Defence and obtained a large sum of money under false pretense.

Sources say he was picked up from Café Javas at around 6pm where he had gone for his evening tea as usual, and taken to CMI head office in Mbuya.

Yesterday morning, the suspect was escorted to his home where, according to sources, assorted military paraphernalia was recovered.

"We found some UPDF files and other documents of ministry of defence which we confiscated," added a source saying that his office was also under siege.

Gashumba, a critic of President Museveni, has faced arrests several times. In February 2011, he was arrested for alleged conspiracy to defraud Dfcu bank.

In the same year, he was again accused of impersonating the defence permanent secretary and trying to defraud EYG Group, a Turkish company dealing in fire tenders, of $28 million.