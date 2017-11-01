31 October 2017

The Independent (Kampala)

Uganda: Army Confirms Franco Gashumba Arrest

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: MODVA
Gashumba (white T-shirt) paraded in front of the press. On the desk are several items like stamps and passports that the army said were used to pursue fraudulent activities.
By The Independent

The army has today paraded Franco Gashumba in front of the press, confirming his arrest and accusing him of impersonating Ministry of Defence and Veterans Affairs (MODVA) officials with an aim to fleece investors.

The army said that Gashumba was arrested on Sunday when he turned up with his lawyer to follow up his brother Innocent Kasumba, who had been picked up earlier for fraudulent activities.

Gashumba is a popular critic on TV, radio and social media and is involved in several businesses and social activities in the city.

The army spokesman Brig Richard Karemire said the arrest of Gashumba "followed a whistle-blowers report to the Permanent Secretary MODVA about a group that was planning to fleece an investor disguising as MODVA officials. The fraudsters under the cover of a company named Flagship group purported to be contracted by MODVA for out sourcing had invited the investors to Golden Tulip Hotel in Nakasero for a meeting over a purported deal to supply UPDF with hundreds of Military Trucks."

Brig Karemire confirmed Gashumba is currently held at PSIU Kireka and joint investigations on the matter by army and police continue. He is expected to be produced before court to answer the charges.

Joint Anti terrorism Task Force (JATT) operatives, Police and Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) are involved in the investigations.

Uganda

Mergers - Could They Be the Solution for Struggling Businesses?

Nakumatt has not had a good year. Indeed every time it has made news, it has been damned news. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.