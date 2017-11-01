Tanzania: Magufuli Reiterates Govt's Commitment to End Power Woes

Dar es Salaam — President Magufuli has reiterated the government's commitment to address inadequate supply of electricity in a bid to improve the country's investment climate.

Launching the Victoria Moulders factory at Igogo, Nyamagana District, in Mwanza Region on Tuesday, October 31, President Magufuli assured factory owners that once the ongoing power generation projects were completed, inadequate power supply would be history.

"Currently, the country's electricity capacity stands at 1,460 megawatts, but once Kinyerezi I and II projects are completed 565 more megawatts will be added in the national grid. Further, 600 megawatts will be added upon the completion of Kinyerezi III and IV projects," he said.

He noted that the Stiegler's Gorge hydroelectric power generation project that was in its initial stages of implementation once completed would provide the country with additional 2,100 megawatts.

The Head of State hailed regional leaders for implementing the country's industrialisation strategy, noting that it was time to identify mistakes made during privatisation and actual decision making.

According to him, Igogo was once well known because of abundant industries but which have been wiped away by privatization, insisting that Tanzanians should consider what went wrong.

"I'm told Victoria Moulders factory has employed more than 500 people... nobody knows what these would have become if they had not been employed here. On top of that, the factory is generating revenue to the government through taxes," he said, adding: "Also, by exporting products to neighbouring countries of Rwanda, Burundi, DR Congo and South Sudan the company is bringing foreign currency to the country."

He urged factory owners to improve workers' welfare, noting that employees were challenged to work hard in order for the two sides to share profits equally.

During the meeting, President Magufuli handed over Sh3 million to Igogo councillor as his personal donation for purchasing 200 bags of cement for two secondary schools in the area. Also, he gave Sh1 million for the CCM office in the area.

Earlier, Victoria Moulders director Manjst Singh said the company was producing plastic materials including water tanks, electrical pipes and plastic utensils for domestic use. He said the products were being sold locally as well as being exported.

For his part, Mwanza Mayor James Bwire sought an appointment with the president, saying he had issues to discuss with him that couldn't be revealed publicly.