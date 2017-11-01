31 October 2017

Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Mozambique: 100 People Under Arrest After Mocimboa DA Praia Attacks

Tagged:

Related Topics

Maputo — According to the Public Prosecutor's Office in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado, about 100 people have been detained in connection with the abortive islamist uprising in Mocimboa da Praia district on 5 October, reports Tuesday's issue of the independent daily “O Pais”.

50 of these detentions have been formalised, and he detainees will stand trial. The delays in the other cases, the Public Prosecutor said, is because everything is being done to ensure that the detainees enjoy the right of defence.

A prosecution source told the paper that the great majority of the detainees are Mozambican citizens, and they include some women. However, there are some foreigners - but the source did not reveal how many, or from which countries they came.

Furthermore, the attacks in Mocimboa da Praia, in which 16 people died (two policemen, a community leader and 13 islamists), did not come as a complete surprise. The source said there had been earlier disturbances in the district of Chiure, where “we had cases of individuals who were using religion to commit certain acts which, as far as we are concerned, are contrary to the established order in the Republic of Mozambique”.

Some of the people arrested in Chiure were brought to trial and sentenced. The source gave no further details. This is the first time there has been any mention of the Chiure islamist disturbances in the Mozambican media.

Last week the Cabo Delgado provincial government met with the local moslem community to discuss the Mocimboa da Praia attacks. The provincial branch of the Islamic Council of Mozambique denounced the attacks and promised to collaborate with the authorities to ensure peace and stability.

According to information reaching “O Pais” about the meeting, the Islamic Council stressed that the events in Mocimboa da Praia “bring no dignity to the moslem community, much less to the Islamic Council”.

The Council agreed to send opinions to the government about any moslem organisation entering or working in Mozambique.

The meeting underscored the need to strengthen collaboration between the police and religious and community leaders, in order to prevent further illegal acts.

Mozambique

First Lady Launches National Health Week

Mozambique's First Lady, Isaura Nyusi, on Monday launched the vaccination component of National Health Week, during… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.