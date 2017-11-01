1 November 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Vacate Flood-Prone Areas to Save Lives, Dar Residents Told

Photo: The Citizen
A motorist is stuck in a flooded area at Mikocheni in Dar es Salaam (file photo)
By Gadiosa Lamtey

Dar es Salaam — A strong wind of 40km per hour that is expected to flow from Southern Coast and 30km/hr for the Northern Coast, the Tanzania Meteorological Agency (TMA) has warned.

It will be accompanied by heavy rain from Tuesday to Saturday, a forecasting on the TMA website showed yesterday.

According to a TMA advisory, the state of the sea is expected to range from being moderate to rough. Partly cloudy conditions and thunderstorms over few areas and sunny periods would be in Mwanza, Mara, Shinyanga Simiyu Tabora, Katavi and Rukwa regions.

There will be partly cloudy conditions, thundershowers over few areas and a sunny period including Kagera, Geita and Kigoma regions.

There will be cloudy conditions, rain-showers over some areas and sunny intervals Lindi and Ruvuma regions.

Speaking in a separated interview yesterday with The Citizen Temeke District executive director Nassib Mmbaga said in a separate interview that people living in lowlands have to leave the areas.

So are those who live near to rivers, which are likely to be flooded.

He said the disaster committee was prepared in case floods occur to serve the victims.

"Last Saturday, the district disaster committee toured all areas and found people living near the River Mzinga and Kwashego that are normally flooded during the rainy season."

Kinondoni District executive director Aaron Kagurumjuli said the regional disaster committee was ready to tackle any emergency.

"We have told people who live at flood-prone areas to vacate and we normally conduct operations to ensure that they leave."

He added that flooded not only the municipality's concern, but is the whole region due to poor water infrastructure.

He spoke of long- and short-term planning to improve the drainage system, and that municipalities were cooperating in case floods happen to rescue people.

Ilala municipal public relations officer Tabu Shaibu said the public was being educated on how to take precautions during the rainy season. She said social workers and development officers were communicate with the public on the matter. "We thank the media for continuing informing the public on the possibility of heavy rain and flooding."

