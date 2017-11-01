Zimbabwe: Mugabe Fires Chief Prosecutor 44 Days Into Office

Harare — Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has incurred the wrath of the legal fraternity by dismissing the country's Prosecutor General (PG) only a month after he was appointed. It is unclear why the appointment of Advocate Ray Goba was rescinded.

Goba's appointment came after he participated in public interviews conducted by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) in August to select a substantive PG after James Tomana was fired in 2016 for alleged incompetence and misconduct. Mugabe, through a general notice in the government gazette, signed by Misheck Sibanda, the chief secretary to the president and cabinet,confirmed the reversal of the appointment.

Ironically, Sibanda had confirmed the appointment through a previous notice in September. "The president's decision to reverse the appointment of Advocate Ray Goba as the country's Prosecutor General (PG) is a serious and unacceptable assault on the rule of law and constitutionalism," lamented a leading Harare lawyer.

He accused the president of undermining the JSC. The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights also expressed displeasure. "It is unconstitutional for President Mugabe to seek to remove Advocate Goba by changing his mind 44 days after having exercised his executive powers by appointing Advocate Goba as the new PG," the organisation stated. Virginia Mabiza, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, said Mugabe was within his powers to reverse his decision. "It is within the President's discretion to appoint another person," she said.