1 November 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: NEMC Considers Plan to Open Head Office in the Capital

By Valentine Oforo

Dodoma — The National Environmental Management Council (Nemc) is considering to open its headquarters in Dodoma Region.

Speaking to The Citizen here on Friday, the Deputy Minister in the Vice-President's Office (Union and Environment), Mr Kangi Lugola, said the government was very determined to step up environmental conservation services in the designated capital city of Dodoma.

However, he explained that Nemc was facing an acute shortage of workers in various regions within the country, but said since Dodoma had become an important region in the country there was a need for the government to extend environmental conservation services in the region. (Valentine Oforo)

"The ministry is planning to support Nemc to open a main office in Dodoma in order to ensure that the region is well preserved environmentally," he expressed.

(Valentine Oforo)

