31 October 2017

Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Mozambique: District Attorney Found Guilty of Domestic Violence

Maputo — The Chimoio City Court, in the central Mozambican province of Manica, on Monday found the attorney for the district of Macossa, Tinosse Mejenje, guilty of domestic violence against his wife, who is the spokesperson for the Manica Provincial Police Command, Elsidia Filipe.

The court found that Mejenje had inflicted psychological violence and physical assaults against Filipe.

He was sentenced to a prison term of seven months, converted into a fine, and was ordered to pay Filipe compensation of 120,000 meticais (about 1,970 US dollars, at current exchange rates).

Mejenje began his violent outbursts against his wife about a year ago, after hearing rumours that Filipe was romantically involved with another man. In court, he was unable to provide any evidence for this accusation.

Three months ago, Filipe tired of the domestic violence she was suffering, and opened legal proceedings against her husband. He reacted by leaving the family house and abandoning Filipe and their young daughter.

His legal woes are far from over. Next week he must return to court, where a judge will fix the maintenance he must pay to Filipe.

