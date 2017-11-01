1 November 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Overhaul of Dodoma Public Transport System Coming

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Valentino Oforo

Dodoma — The Surface and Marine Transport Regulatory Authority (Sumatra) in Dodoma is planning to make a major overhaul of the public transport system in the capital.

The plan is aimed at improving the crucial sector to match with the anticipated rise in the number of vehicles including matching with the region's news status.

As part of the plan, Sumatra directed that from early next year, mini-commuter buses, popularly known as 'Hiace' would no longer be allowed to operate within the municipality and instead only buses with a capacity of carrying at least 50 would be allowed to operate.

An official within the office of the Dodoma District Commissioner yesterday told The Citizen that the move targeted to ensure that residents of the fast-growing municipality were served with standard commuter buses.

(Valentino Oforo)

Tanzania

Dar es Salaam Residents Told to Vacate Flood-Prone Areas

A strong wind of 40km per hour that is expected to flow from Southern Coast and 30km/hr for the Northern Coast, the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.