A 25-year-old Harare man was Tuesday dragged to court after he was caught with a copy of the Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (ZIMSEC) English paper 2 examination paper.

Victor Tamanikwa from Mabvuku appeared before magistrate Nomsa Sabarauta facing charges of gaining access, reveals or contents of examination material.

He was remanded to November 28 for his trial on free bail.

Tamanikwa was nabbed a day after he sat for the exam. He sat for the exam on October 26.

He was not asked to plead.

According to the state, on October 27, detectives received information to the effect that Tamanikwa was in possession of a ZIMSEC English paper examination copy.

Acting upon the information, the police went to Tamanikwa's place of residence in John Tapedza Street and arrested him.

Upon his arrest, he was found in possession of the said copy in his mobile phone.

He was then taken to the police station for further investigations.

ZIMSEC is the complainant in this case and is being represented by Christopher Kariyo, ZIMSEC Subject Manager English.

Kariyo is expected to bring the original copy of the examination paper when the trial opens and copies of the paper the accused was found in possession of will also be used as an exhibit.

Francesca Mukumbiri prosecuted.