Tanzania: 80.4bn/ - Swedish Aid to Lift Women, Children, Youth

THE Swedish Embassy in Tanzania has signed an agreement with the United Nations in Tanzania whereby Stockholm will release USD 36 million (approximately 80.4bn/-) for development projects over the next four years.

The agreement was officially signed yesterday by the Ambassador of Sweden to Tanzania, Ms Katarina Rangnitt, and the UN Resident Coordinator, Mr Alvaro Rodriguez in Dar es Salaam, stressing that among key beneficiaries would be women, children and youth.

The Swedish ambassador said the amount, to be channeled through Tanzania One Fund, would be spent on supporting UN efforts to promote inclusive economic growth and employment, as well as strengthening democratic governance, human rights and gender equality.

"By channeling some of our support to Tanzania through the One UN Fund, we join forces to support Tanzania's development goals. We also strongly recognize and value UN's normative role for sustainable development... ..

This demonstrates a continuation of Sweden's close relations with both United Nations and the government of Tanzania for a more equal and inclusive development," said the ambassador.

Giving a vote of thanks, the UN Resident Coordinator and UNDP Representative, Mr Rodriguez said the cash would help Tanzania attain Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 5, 16 and 17, which are all about gender equality, peace, justice and strong institution and partnership.

"This contribution will help the UN be able to work across a broad range of issues such as promoting decent employment opportunities for poor Tanzanians, advancing good governance principles and women's leadership in politics as well as preventing violence against women and children," he added.

Mr Rodriguez said Sweden had been a strong partner of Tanzania and UN for decades and the partnership focused on the needs of the most vulnerable adding that, "these resources will make an important contribution to address the needs of those 'furthest behind' as called for in the Global Goals."

Out of the agreed amount, $15m would support UN agencies in promoting inclusive economic growth, including businesses and employment, especially for women and young people while $10m would be set aside for democratic governance and human rights aspects.

"USD 12 million of the contribution will be used in programmes that focus on women and children through activities that promote women's political participation and prevention of violence against women and children (VAWC)," the Sweden and UN joint statement added.