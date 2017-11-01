31 October 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Police Nail Down PCCB in Own Turf

By Merali Chawe in Mbeya

POLICE in Mbeya have arrested two workers of Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) for breaking and stealing money in a safe.

Mbeya Regional Police Commander (RPC), Mr Mohamed Mpinga said the incident occurred on 18th October this year at PCCB office located at Forest area here in Mbeya City, adding that workers involved are from the Security department. He said police have arrested the two suspects and they are holding them at Central police station.

The suspects are in police custody for about twelve days. Speaking about the incident, Mr Mpinga said on October 19, they received information from PCCB that the safe used to store cash in finance department has been broken and the money was stolen.

He said police visited the area for investigation, but there was no sign of breaking the door of finance room, except the safe which is said to have money in it, "but the most amazing thing, even the main door to enter PCCB offices was not broken" he said adding that the investigation is still going on to reveal the truth.

