Zimbabwe: All Set for Muvuti Burial

Thousands of people are expected to throng the National Heroes Acre today for the burial of national hero Cde Don Kwaedza Muvuti who died at West End Hospital last Wednesday. He was 84. Yesterday, Cde Muvuti's body was taken to his rural home in Hwedza, where his kinsmen bade him farewell.Upon return from Hwedza, a church service was held for him at Zaoga FIF in Sunningdale. Burial proceedings are expected to start in the morning at Stodart Hall in Mbare, where President Mugabe will lead mourners in body viewing after which the body will be ferried to the National Shrine for burial. Cde Muvuti's family yesterday described him as a brave and humble person who has left an yawning gap in their lives. Cde Muvuti's daughter Annie said: "We are going to miss him a lot as a family. He was someone who valued education for his family and would spend the last penny he had towards education. Everyday, around 6.30pm, he would take us for hunhu lessons as a family, where he taught about discipline and respect.

"He dedicated his entire life to work for the party and he never worked for any company in his life. After school, he joined the liberation struggle after which he worked for the party after independence. I came to know him better when I stayed with him in India, where he was receiving medical treatment. I was with him 24/7 during that period." Cde Muvuti's eldest son, Sunganai, also described Cde Muvuti as an intelligent person.

"All I can say is that we will miss him a lot as a family. He was an intelligent person who valued education, who wanted to see discipline and respect in his children." In a statement yesterday, ZANU-PF Harare provincial commissar Cde Shadreck Mashayamombe said: "ZANU-PF Harare provincial executive is hereby inviting you to attend the burial of our national hero, Cde Don Muvuti, tomorrow 01 November, 2017 at the giant National Heroes Acre. We must be seated by 10am. Transport will be there at our usual pick-up points by 6.30am."

Cde Muvuti was born in Hwedza on June 20, 1933 and did his primary education at Chigwedere and Waddilove primary schools before proceeding to Goromonzi High School for his secondary education. Upon completing his secondary education, he was awarded a Commonwealth Scholarship to study at Aligaru University in India. After attaining his first degree, he proceeded to New Dehli University for his master's degree.

Cde Muvuti became politically active while doing his undergraduate degree and was a member of the African Students Association that included the late Cdes Solomon Tawengwa and John Mataure, which articulated the needs of African students there, as well as being a vehicle through which they canvassed support for the African liberation movements fighting to end colonial rule.

After completing his master's degree, Cde Muvuti joined the liberation struggle in Tanzania in 1964, where he met the late former Zanu national chairman, Cde Herbert Chitepo. During the war, he played a pivotal role in mobilising resources and international support for the country's fight for independence. He held various positions in Zanu, which included deputy secretary for information and publicity and deputy secretary-general. After independence, Cde Muvuti served in the ZANU-PF Politburo as Deputy Secretary for Finance. Cde Muvuti also served as a ZBC board member, sat in the ZANU-PF Central Committee and, at the time of his death, he was a member of the party's NCA and a proof reader at the party's publication, The People's Voice. Cde Muvuti is survived by his wife, Deliwe, seven children and eight grandchildren.