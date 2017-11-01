Tanzania: Pangani DED to Be Investigated As 36m/ - Goes Missing

THE government has ordered an investigation into allegations that the Pangani District Executive Director (DED) , Sabas Chambas, misappropriated 36m/- out of the 42m/- allocated to the Mangrove tree protection and planting project under the supervision of the Vice President's Office.

The Deputy Minister of State in the Vice President's Office (Union and Environment), Kangi Lugola (MP), gave the order in Pangani yesterday, in the wake of the alleged scandal.

The order follows claims that the DED lied before the deputy minister and the district's Peace and Security Committee under the committee's Chairperson, Zainab Issa that the said 36m/- had been deposited in the bank. When the deputy minister asked the DED to accompany him to the bank to verify if the said money had been deposited in the bank, the DED alleged that the money was loaned to the district council for internal use.

"The District Executive Director lied before me and the Peace and Security Committee that the 36m/- was deposited in the bank while he knew that the money had been misused," the visibly irked Deputy Minister said.

He ordered the district's internal auditor to thoroughly investigate the matter and ordered the police to arrest the DED and finance officers involved in the scam, especially after hearing a testimony from the district Council's chairman, Seif Ally, that the money had been spent by the council.

A total of 42m/- was dished out by the United Nations environmental fund to plant mangrove trees along the Pangani coastal line but only 6m/- was spent and the intended work was not accomplished as planned. The Deputy Minister was in Pangani to inspect the 2.5bn/- project to build the wall to prevent shoreline environmental degradation.

It was reported also that the trees were not planted because of lack of funds. Meanwhile, the government has stepped up a two-months cleaning and maintenance of drainage systems campaign across the country to stem flood-related problems.

Mr Lugola officially launched the campaign at Kwa Mtongole - a flood-prone area in Dar es Salaam. He directed local and regional governments, as well as environment officers all over the country to immediately embark on the exercise immediately, to ensure the campaign succeeds.

"The campaign will run for two months starting tomorrow after which we will inspect whether the work has been done," he noted. He said the national campaign will involve cleaning and removing rubbish from drainage systems and railway bridges, to ensure flood-free rains in the country.

Mr Lugola said most of the areas in the city and elsewhere experienced massive floods as well as loss of lives and damage to properties due to poor and blocked drainage channels.

He said 90 per cent of the rubbish in drainage systems was being produced by people through various activities. He also blamed poor enforcement by responsible authorities of rubbish disposal processes in the city and other areas.

Mr Lugola directed all municipal councils to join forces with community members to get rid of rubbish and keep drainage systems in good condition. He vowed to take disciplinary measures against inept municipal council authorities.