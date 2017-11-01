Tanzania: Ten-Year Bonds Attract Over 210bn/

APPETITE for the ten-year treasury bonds auctioned last week was high after attracting bids worth 219.98bn/- an indication of improved liquidity among investors in debt securities.

The auction results issued by the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) show that the amount tendered in this session has increased compared to the bids attracted in the previous session held in August.

A total of 114 bids applied for the tender and only 46 emerged successful while in the session held in August, a total of 101 bids were received and only 77 emerged successful.

At the end and despite the oversubscription, the government retained only 65.3bn/- as successful amount, an indication that some bidding price was too high and it could be expensive for the government to pay at the maturity of the debt instrument.

The weighted average yield to maturity increased to 15.8 per cent compared to 15.7 per cent of the previous session held in August. The weighted average coupon yield was 14.6 per cent compared to 14.5 per cent of the auction held in August.

Weighted average price for successful bids was 78.02 compared to 78.62 of the session held in August while minimum successful price/100 was 76.12 compared to 72.94. The highest and lowest bids/100 were 81.85 and 47.26 respectively.

Yields may stabilise as more funds are chasing government papers as well as continued decline in inflation. Treasury bonds are among the instrument used by the government to borrow from the public for various development projects.

Some of the investors of long term maturities are commercial banks, with only five per cent as retail investors.