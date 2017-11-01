Photo: Daily News

Ethiopian Airlines' Boeing 878-9 Dreamliner

Ethiopian Airlines' Boeing 878-9 Dreamliner maiden commercial flight to Kilimanjaro is a big credit to tourism industry to the country.

The Boeing touching down to Kilimanjaro International Airport (KIA) is also expected to expose tourism attractions to tourists and various stakeholders across the world.

Local tourism stakeholders told 'Daily News' yesterday that through its latest technologically advanced aircraft, Ethiopia Airlines has proved to the World that Tanzania is the best destination to tourists from all parts of the World.

According to the statement released by Ethiopian Airlines yesterday, the company operation with B-787-9 is part of its commitment to deliver exceptional level of service to the African market by operating the latest technologically advanced aircraft in the market.

Kilimanjaro is a major tourist destination with huge economic significance to the country and part of Ethiopian's extensive network in Africa. Tanzania Tourist Board (TTB) Principle Public Relation Officer, Mr Geoffrey Tengeneza said KIA is the main entrance for tourists in the Northern zone.

The international airport links tourists with crucial and attractive areas such as Serengeti National Park, Mountain Kilimanjaro, Ngorongoro crater and many others.

Mr Tengeneza said TTB and Ethiopian Airline have been working together in promoting tourism in the country for some years now and that the maiden commercial flight to Tanzania proves to the world that everyone need to visit tourists attractions in the country.

He said TTB believes the number of tourists will increase after the new Ethiopian aircraft maiden trip because the company flies to various areas across the World where TTB has its markets.

"Ethiopia Airline is our partner in tourism business, it is our hope that the new aircraft will help to boost the tourism sector in Tanzania," he said. He added: "It is obvious the Ethiopian Airline has played a big role in promoting Tanzania tourist attractions and we look forward to receive more tourists from various countries."

Eagle Travel Distribution System Chief Executive Officer Mr Renatus Kyakalaba said the 'maiden trip is a big credit' to Tanzania international airports and a big boost to the tourism sector at large.

Mr Kyakalaba said the whole world now know that KIA has the capacity to handle new aircraft with most sophisticated technology like the latest B 787-9 dream liner.

"This means, the whole World is now aware that Tanzania is equipped with local experts and equipment to attend the latest technologically advanced aircraft in case anything happens," he said.