Rwanda: DJ Africano, Jody Phibi for Radio & Weasel Concert

Ugandan musical duo of Radio and Weasel will mark ten years of musical partnership and success at a special anniversary concert in Kampala this Friday, November 3.

Dubbed "RAW (Radio and Weasel)", the concert will take place at the Kyadondo Rugby Grounds in Kampala. Thereafter, show goers will be hosted to an exclusive after party at the Cayenne Restaurant and Lounge in Kampala.

At the after party, guests will be entertained by a slew of Ugandan and Rwandan artists. It will be headlined by local Afro pop and R&B singer Jody Phibi, real name Phibi Muyoboke. Also set to entertain at the after party is DJ Africano of Promo Afrika, which is organizing the event in partnership with Cayenne.

Joining Jody Phibi on stage will be Ugandan singer Rabadaba, (real name Faizal Sseguya). The two recently released their collabo titled Body to a warm reception in Kigali and Kampala.

Jody Phibi recently signed a management contract with Promo Afrika, a local Events and talent management company.

According to DJ Africano, the founder of Promo Afrika, the Kampala show is all about celebrating togetherness as East Africans.

"Jody has a brand new video called For You that she just launched. She is currently being managed by Promo Afrika and it's an exciting partnership and we're looking to a successful working relationship with her in order to fly the Rwandan flag high," he explained.

DJ Africano last staged a concert at the same venue on April 29 this year, when Promo Afrika in partnership with Cayenne hosted the Rwanda-Burundi night.

Other artistes that graced the concert were Bruce Melodie, Sheebah Karungi, and KB Boy from Burundi.