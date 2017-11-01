Rwanda: Rwf29 Million Earmarked for Tennis Open

Organizing this year's Rwanda Tennis Open will cost an estimated Rwf29 million. Rwanda Tennis Federation president, Kassim Ntageruka made the announcement during a news conference at Amahoro Stadium on Monday.

At least 143 players from different countries are expected to take part. The countries include Burundi, Kenya, Uganda, Belgium, Italy, Tanzania, Sweden, Nepal, DR Congo and hosts Rwanda.

Players will feature in the men and women professionals (Singles and doubles), Amateurs men (singles and doubles) and Wheelchair (men and women).

"The competition is meant to develop the sport of tennis in the country and we hope it will increase awareness of tennis as well as attract more players to the game," said Ntageruka.

Early on Tuesday, Rwandan top seed Ernest Habiyambere was eliminated in group stages of singles category after losing to Burundian Abdulshakour Kabura 6-4 and, 6-1.

In the last year's tourney (men), DR Congo born Denis Indondo Aboma beat Duncan Mugabe of Uganda 2-0 (6-3 and 6-2) in the final.

In the Doubles, DR Congo players Salma and Dennis Indondo beat Rwandans Dieudonné Habiyambere and Olivier Havugimana 2-0 (6-2 and 6-1).

In the women category, Nancy Onyi of DR Congo beat Changawa Chufaa of Kenya 2-1 (3-6, 7-6 and 6-0).

The event is organised by the Rwanda Tennis Federation in collaboration with the Ministry of Sports and Culture (MINISPOC). Bank of Kigali and Tigo have also sponsored the event which will see the winners inn either category (men and women) take home US$1000 in prize money. For doubles the winners will get $500 and Wheelchair category winner, $300.