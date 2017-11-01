Finance Minister Ignatius Chombo has bowed down to pressure by legislators to disburse their sitting allowances and allocations going towards their Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

It has emerged that Local Government Minister Saviour Kasukuwere has also released some residential stands for the MPs as part of their privileges.

Zimbabwe's more than 350 MPs from both the lower and upper houses two weeks ago put aside their usual differences in parliament and joined hands to demand the disbursement of their allowances.

At the time, the MPs refused to debate the day's motions if they were not addressed about their outstanding allowances.

They went on to put Chombo under siege a day later while attending a pre-budget meeting at a Harare venue, with the legislators taking virtual hostage of Chombo for nearly two hours.

When parliament resumed sitting Tuesday, MDC legislator for Musikavanhu Prosper Mutseyami reignited the matter and was informed together with other MPs that allowances have finally been disbursed while CDF has also been disbursed from Treasury.

Mutseyami said the disbursement of CDF would allow sitting legislators time to implement any planned projects when there was still time for the 2018 elections.

But Speaker of the national assembly Jacob Mudenda told the MPs their allowances have since been released.

"I have written you as Honourable members individually, and the circular should be in your pigeon holes by 3 o'clock today - where we confirm the transactions that you requested with only two provisos which concern the stands," Mudenda said.

"Other Honourable members have not indicated their stands preferences. That is outstanding. Related to that is the individual cost structure of the stand."

Under the arrangement, Mudenda said, MPs will not pay anything towards the purchase of the stands but will only pay for the servicing of the residential properties so that the price of the stands remained minimal.

"As regards the CDF, that is in place," Mudenda continued, "Treasury has marshalled in $5m which should begin to flow into your various accounts provided you open up those accounts."

He urged MPs to start appointing constituency committees to ensure the good management of the public funds.

Zimbabwe's MPs have often come under fire for allegedly devoting a lot of energy while demanding their outstanding allowances but failing to do the same when it came to the general livelihoods of the majority.

The CDF has, similarly, been a bone of contention among those keen to challenge substantive MPs in elections as they feel the sitting MPs were being given an unfair advantage over those eyeing their seats.

Proportional representation MPs in the lower house and Senators who do not have physical constituencies have also queried the apparent head start being given to sitting MPs.