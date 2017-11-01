Zimbabwe: Why Are You So Stupid? Angry British Overstayer Asks Magistrate

A British national who is on charges of overstaying Tuesday insulted a Harare magistrate Nomsa Sabarauta for allegedly treating him like a criminal when he appeared in court answering to the charge.

Leeroy Reece, 61, said "Why are you so stupid. Overstaying is not an offence and I'm not supposed to be treated like a criminal or being dragged to court, what is this?"

He, however, pleaded guilty to the charge saying he was yet to renew his permit.

Reece was sentenced to three months imprisonment with an option to pay $300 fine upon failure to do so.

State was ordered to deport him to his country after paying his fine.

He was arrested on October 26 at a house in Harare when the police were making their routine check-ups on foreigners.

He was asked to produce his travelling documents and a permit that allowed him to stay in the country but he failed claiming that he had lost his documents some time ago.

Reece entered Zimbabwe in 2012 and was staying in the country illegally since then.

This was unearthed after he was taken to immigration offices for investigations.

Prosecutor Francesca Mukumbiri said he had no right to stay in the country without a permit allowing him to do so.