1 November 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Govt, Development Partners Unveil District Profiles

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Conrad Mwanawashe

Government and development partners yesterday unveiled district risk profiles that provide a comprehensive district level overview focusing on infrastructure, water, food and nutrition security conditions and development indicators. District profiling is evidence-based information that assists Government and development partners to understand the manifestation of the current food security and livelihood challenges at lower levels.

Addressing delegates at the launch of the District Risk Profiles yesterday, Deputy Chief Secretary responsible for Implementation, Monitoring and Evaluation in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Justin Mupamhanga, said profiling was key as it provided Government with credible information that would also assist in finding solutions to food security challenges.

"Hence the initiative to profile -- which is a synthesis of information in a simple, systematic, usable and easy to understand manner of the various livelihoods components," said Mr Mupamhanga.

"We take pride in the multi-sectoral approach, which characterised the development of these profiles, an approach advocated for in both the Zim-Asset and the Food and Nutrition Security Policy." Addressing the same occasion, World Food Programme country director Eddie Rowe, said the Government-owned document, and in particular the recommendations derived from it, build the baseline to guide all stakeholders in working together to achieve the food and nutrition goals set out in Zim-Asset, the Zimbabwe United Nations Development Assistance Framework, the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and to achieve a Zimbabwe with Zero Hunger.

"Only evidence-based information that empowers Government and partners with credible information will effectively drive development planning. Objective and well-grounded analysis contributes to increased consensus, multi-sectoral and integrated implementation of programmes and accountability; so too does increased community ownership of programmes and awareness of the efforts needed to achieve our strategic goals. WFP commends the Government for leading and coordinating, through the Food and Nutrition Council, the production of 60 district profiles, which will add value to planning information obtained through reputable information systems, namely the ZimVAC, among others," said Mr Rowe.

Zimbabwe

Mugabe Family Are Shareholders in New Airline - Report

President Robert Mugabe and his family are shareholders in a new airline to be called Zimbabwe Airways, a private… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.