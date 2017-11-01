Zimbabwe: Govt, Development Partners Unveil District Profiles

Government and development partners yesterday unveiled district risk profiles that provide a comprehensive district level overview focusing on infrastructure, water, food and nutrition security conditions and development indicators. District profiling is evidence-based information that assists Government and development partners to understand the manifestation of the current food security and livelihood challenges at lower levels.

Addressing delegates at the launch of the District Risk Profiles yesterday, Deputy Chief Secretary responsible for Implementation, Monitoring and Evaluation in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Justin Mupamhanga, said profiling was key as it provided Government with credible information that would also assist in finding solutions to food security challenges.

"Hence the initiative to profile -- which is a synthesis of information in a simple, systematic, usable and easy to understand manner of the various livelihoods components," said Mr Mupamhanga.

"We take pride in the multi-sectoral approach, which characterised the development of these profiles, an approach advocated for in both the Zim-Asset and the Food and Nutrition Security Policy." Addressing the same occasion, World Food Programme country director Eddie Rowe, said the Government-owned document, and in particular the recommendations derived from it, build the baseline to guide all stakeholders in working together to achieve the food and nutrition goals set out in Zim-Asset, the Zimbabwe United Nations Development Assistance Framework, the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and to achieve a Zimbabwe with Zero Hunger.

"Only evidence-based information that empowers Government and partners with credible information will effectively drive development planning. Objective and well-grounded analysis contributes to increased consensus, multi-sectoral and integrated implementation of programmes and accountability; so too does increased community ownership of programmes and awareness of the efforts needed to achieve our strategic goals. WFP commends the Government for leading and coordinating, through the Food and Nutrition Council, the production of 60 district profiles, which will add value to planning information obtained through reputable information systems, namely the ZimVAC, among others," said Mr Rowe.