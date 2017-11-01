1 November 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Co-Tenant Sneaks Into Married Woman's Bedroom, Beds Her

A married Harare woman got the shock of her life last week after a co-tenant sneaked into her blankets during the night and became intimate with her.

The woman allegedly responded to Nkosilathi Sibanda's caresses and kisses' thinking it was her husband back from work before they became intimate.

She only became aware that it was not her husband when they were already intimate.

Sibanda appeared before magistrate Josephine Sande answering to rape charges.

He is expected to appear before Harare magistrate, Hosea Mujaya, for commencement of his trial Tuesday.

According to prosecutors, On October 22 around 3am, Sibanda undressed himself before he crept into the woman's bedroom.

It is alleged that he then sneaked into her blankets and started caressing her and kissing her.

The woman, thinking it was her husband, responded by kissing him and touching him before they became intimate.

That moment, the woman realised it was not her husband and jumped away from the bed before she switched on the light.

She was shocked to see her co-tenant naked in her bed and she screamed for help before she wrestled Sibanda drawing the attention of other tenants who rushed to the scene.

Sibanda kept apologising before he was taken to the police.

