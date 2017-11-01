President Robert Mugabe has got only two weeks to make a public statement on police brutality while ZRP officers must know that vendors might revenge if they continue beating them up, a leader of street traders has said.

National Vendors Union of Zimbabwe (NAVUZ) Chairman Stan Zvorwadza said this while addressing colleagues at the Anglican Cathedral in Harare on Tuesday.

"We created this meeting because President Mugabe said vendors should leave the streets. We want clarification on whether he is the one who ordered police to beat up vendors and confiscate their wares.

"Is he the one ordering police to cause violence and corruption in the streets? We are giving the President only two weeks to make a public address and tell the people if he is the one who has ordered the police to misbehave.

If he says no we will then ask him to tell the police to stop what they are doing," fumed Zvorwadza.

He added, "We have agreed in our meeting that if a police officer assaults a vendor it is a criminal offence and vendors will defend themselves from being continuously abused.

"So, from now on police have a lot of work to do. If they continue beating up vendors, they are likely to face the consequences because vendors might revenge using the same button sticks. The choice is theirs. They must not cry foul," added Zvorwadza.

During the meeting, the vendors narrated how police were confiscating their wares and beating them up, in some cases injuring some.

They agreed to confront the social welfare department to demand survival allowances if Mugabe did not want them in the streets.

"We are going to go to the Welfare offices each day to get money for our daily survival if President Mugabe fails to address our concerns now. We need jobs. It is not our wish to be in those streets. Give us the 2, 2 million jobs that you promised," shouted one vendor.

Zvorwadza also dismissed Harare City claims that the vendors were refusing to trade from designated places.

"The places they are being pushed to are not conducive to this type of business. Customers are far away from the vendors and the vending stalls are not properly built. There is no water and toilets for these vendors," he said.

Mugabe, at a meeting with Zanu PF youths, recently ordered police to deal with vendors selling goods along street pavements.

"The streets are now filthy. Deal with these vendors!" Mugabe said then.

The vendors meeting was not sanctioned by police but NAVUZ had initially informed them (police) about the impending gathering saying that was within the confines of the law.

"We notified police on the 19th of October, but we were not expecting any nonsensical response from them.

"We had a problem with the police this morning. They were armed with AK47 guns and we had to chase them away. They were at every entrance of the Cathedral Church," said Zvorwadza.