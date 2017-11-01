31 October 2017

Angola: Minister Stresses Church's Role in Raising Moral Among Society

Luanda — Angolan minister of Culture Carolina Cerqueira and the leader of the Kimbanguist Church, Kisolokele Kiangani Paul, have discussed the church's commitment to raising the moral among the society and its contribution to education process of the new generations.

This was during an audience the minister of Culture granted to the Kimbanguist leader on Tuesday in Luanda.

The Culture minister spoke of the need for the church in general and Kimbango in particular to strengthen civic and moral education actions.

The official said that the church's role will contribute to the fight against actions that might endanger the well-being of populations.

Carolina Cerqueira underlined that the church, as a privileged partner of the State, should focus on improvement of the living conditions of the communities.

The minister mentioned the education, training of the youth and health, as the main areas the church should take into account.

The church's activity in the communities should help the actions conducted by the Executive and not promote instability in the communities, she said.

In turn, Kisolokele Kiangani Paul, said that the church will always be open and available to support the Executive, promoting actions that contribute to the well-being of the population.

