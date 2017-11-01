31 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Over 1,000 Antipersonnel Mines Destroyed in Nine Months

Tagged:

Related Topics

Menongue — At least 1,093 antipersonnel mines have been destroyed in the municipalities of Menongue and Cuito Cuanavale, south-east Cuando Cubango province, Angop has learnt.

The destruction process was launched by NGO HALO TRUST, as part of demining process underway across the country.

The data were released Tuesday in Menongue by the manager of the NGO in Cuando Cubango, José António, while taking stock of the actions carried out in the aforementioned period.

José António mentioned 16 anti-tank mines and 25 unexploded ordnance as having been destroyed, in a total area of 403,397 square kilometers.

He also mentioned 204 antipersonnel mines, 37 unexploded ordnance, as having been removed in an area of 109,410 square kilometers across Menongue Municipality.

Angola

Rain Causes Damages in Mbanza Kongo

The rain that fell on Sunday in Mbanza Kongo, Zaire province, caused damage to some of the roads recently rehabilitated… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.