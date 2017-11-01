Angola: Over 1,000 Antipersonnel Mines Destroyed in Nine Months

Menongue — At least 1,093 antipersonnel mines have been destroyed in the municipalities of Menongue and Cuito Cuanavale, south-east Cuando Cubango province, Angop has learnt.

The destruction process was launched by NGO HALO TRUST, as part of demining process underway across the country.

The data were released Tuesday in Menongue by the manager of the NGO in Cuando Cubango, José António, while taking stock of the actions carried out in the aforementioned period.

José António mentioned 16 anti-tank mines and 25 unexploded ordnance as having been destroyed, in a total area of 403,397 square kilometers.

He also mentioned 204 antipersonnel mines, 37 unexploded ordnance, as having been removed in an area of 109,410 square kilometers across Menongue Municipality.