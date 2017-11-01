The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) has quashed social media reports that candidates will resit the Mathematics Paper 1, which leaked and was accessed by at least 12 candidates last week. The candidates, who unduly accessed the Mathematics Paper 1 were arrested for academic fraud and are assisting police with investigations. Social media abusers leapt at the chance to create fake messages suggesting that another paper will be rewritten on November 23.

Zimsec yesterday dismissed the social media messages calling for responsibility among members of the public. The examination body said the false information was creating uncertainty among candidates and derailing their preparations. Zimsec spokesperson Ms Nicky Dlamini said the leaked paper would not be rewritten.

"Just like what we said in the Press statement, it was just a handful of people and there is no extensive damage that warrants that candidates sit for another examination," said Ms Dlamini. She urged members of the public to stop peddling lies as it would affect candidates. Ms Dlamini called on society to be more responsible with messages that they are sending to others.

"It is stressful when rumours and lies are being peddled about an examination that you are writing. It will cause unnecessary panic and stress for candidates. So it's up to society to help these candidates because as an institution we can't go out and conduct an outreach to them. But as a society we protect the candidates by curbing these rumours," said Ms Dlamini. In a statement on Sunday, Zimsec called on its partners to join it in fighting academic fraud through leaking of examination papers.

"Zimsec would like to assure its partners in the fight against examination malpractice that it carries out investigations based on credible information given to it. The council is forever indebted to all of you for your efforts. We do not take anything for granted. It is within this context that a dozen largely independent candidates had undue access to the Ordinary Level Mathematics Paper 1 question paper," read the statement.