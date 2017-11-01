31 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Ministry of Fisheries Bets On Sea Hygienic Conditions

Luanda — The formation of the mentality of the population on the hygienic conditions in the fishing and commercial enclosures is one of the great bets of the Ministry of Fisheries and the Sea so that the fish is consumed in a healthy way, said on Tuesday in Luanda, minister Victoria de Barros Neto.

In the presentation of the environmental management plan of the fishing port of Luanda, the government official warned of an increased responsibility in preserving maritime environmental management through an adequate and daily treatment of those who have the sea as their source of livelihood.

The minister said that as fish being a natural resource for all Angolans, owners who have a fishing license also have the responsibility to take care of what gives them wealth.

She said that there is a work of the Ministry of Fisheries and the Sea on fish in terms of logistics and distribution, and he hopes the support of the private sector and government departments, including the Ministry of Commerce.

The official said that he intends to carry out the general plan for the management of solid waste at the fishing port of Luanda, as well as its extension to other port facilities in the country, both fishing and commercial.

