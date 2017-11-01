31 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: 1º De Agosto Praised for Soccer, Handball Wins

Luanda — The Ministry of National Defence has congratulated the Clube Desportivo 1º de Agosto for winning the national football championship (Girabola)2017, in advance last Sunday, and the 39th edition of the African Champion Clubs' Cup in women's handball in Tunisia.

The congratulation is expressed in letter delivered to Angop dated October 30th signed by Defence minister Salviano Sequeira.

The Defence Ministry congratulates the athletes, coaches and leaders of both teams, as well as all those who contributed to these results.

"It is with great enthusiasm and excitement we celebrate these two titles following the commitment of the players who have worked as team," reads the document.

The main military football team belonging to the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA), won their 12th national title after beating Atlético Sport Aviação (ASA) 1-0, one round ahead of the end of the championship.

While, the handball team managed their fourth consecutive win of the African club trophy after defeating last Saturday AS Faxian of Tunisia, 30-17.

