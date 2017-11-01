Kenya Poll Violence Could Derail National Exams

For the last 10 days now, distressed families of victims of an helicopter crash in Lake Nakuru gather every day on the… Read more »

Nairobi — THE Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) has called for peace as schools examinations began on Tuesday under a hostile environment. The Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) tests coincided with the aftermath of a disputed election that has left the East African country ensuring its worst political crisis in year. Uhuru Kenyatta was this week announced the winner of reorganised elections, which his rival, Raila Odinga, boycotted KEPSA appealed for calm and non-violence so as to allow the more than 1,6 million candidates to sit for their exams in a conducive environment. "These children represent the future of the nation - the future working force of the country," Carole Kariuki, KEPSA Chief Executive Officer, said. "As such, it is our collective responsibility to create the right environment for them to take their exams and self-determine their future." Kariuki spoke as unruly demonstrations continued in some areas including parts of Nairobi, Kisumu, Bungoma and Migori. "The hostile environment in these areas has led to a decline in economic growth, and in extreme cases, to loss of life," she said. She wished the students well as exams began. "Let us all remember that children thrive in peace and a predictable environment," Kariuki said. Kariuki pointed out Kenyans owe it to their children to build a country that would enable the minors reach full potential. "Moving forward, we ask that all Kenyans work together towards creating a peaceful, progressive and unified Kenya for the sake of our children."

