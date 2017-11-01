Kenya: Base Titanium Headlines Kenya Mining Forum

For the last 10 days now, distressed families of victims of an helicopter crash in Lake Nakuru gather every day on the… Read more »

Nairobi — BASE Titanium is basking in the glory of being awarded the official flagship status by Kenya's Vision 2030 for the Kwale Mine. "This represents a significant milestone in the partnership between the Government of Kenya and Base in promoting further development of the sector," said Joe Schwarz, the company's General Manager: External Affairs and Development. Currently, Base is at the forefront of Kenya's mining industry, with official statistics showing that in 2016 the Kwale Mine represented close to 60 percent of the country's total mineral output value. Schwarz said there had been many highlights since acquiring and developing the Kwale Mine. This includes the rapid and successful development of Kenya's first large-scale, modern mining project, plant commissioning and ramp up, upskilling and developing the Kenyan workforce and our community development programmes. "To this list we can now add environmental rehabilitation." Base Titanium is once again the exclusive diamond sponsor of the Kenya Mining Forum that is returning to Nairobi from December 4-5. Kenya Ministry of Mining, in collaboration with the Chamber of Mines are again hosting this year Kenya Mining Forum. Spintelligent, a well-known trade conference and expo organiser on the African continent, is organising the Kenya Mining Forum.

Copyright © 2017 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.